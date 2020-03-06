‘Clueless’ Will Return to Theaters For 25th Anniversary Screening

Over the years, one 1990s movie has grown in stature until it’s become the signature teen comedy of the era. And maybe ever.

No, not Can’t Hardly Wait! As if.

It’s Clueless, Amy Heckerling’s wonderful update of Jane Austen’s Emma in ’90s Beverly Hills, starring Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd, Dan Hedaya, Brittany Murphy, and (of course) Alicia Silverstone in her star-making turn as the matchmaking Cher. The movie spawned a television series, influenced fashion and language, and now, somehow, the film is 25 years old.

The unstoppable march of time is way harsh, Tai.

To mark this unfathomable anniversary, Fathom Events is bringing Clueless back to theaters for a series of special 25th anniversary screenings, that also include “a bonus featurette about the extraordinary dialogue in Clueless.”

Oh, so, like stuff like this?

The 25th anniversary screenings of Clueless will take place on May 3, 4, and 6. Tickets are on sale on Fathom’s website — where you can also check if it’s playing in a theater near you. If not, there’s always the new Clueless television series in development, which will supposedly focus on the Dionne character (played by Stacey Dash in the film) instead of Alicia Silverstone’s Cher.