Poll: Who Will Win the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​​

The 2020 CMA Awards are Wednesday night — country music's biggest night of the year — and I want to know who you think will win Entertainer of the Year.

There is really tough competition this year: Up for the most prestigious award in country music in 2020 are Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Luke Combs.

Obviously, this year has been so different for everyone, including how we get our music and concerts we can attend. With that being said I feel like Luke Combs has delivered so much music to us in 2020, not just song releases and a new album, but he has done more than his share of virtual shows this year. He has made his presence in country music well known this year, and for that I believe he should win Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards.