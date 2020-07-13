The Best Pictures From CMA’s ‘Best of Fest’ TV Special

Nearly 15 years of CMA Fests will be brought be back for Monday night's (July 13) CMA Best of Fest television special. The ABC broadcast is set to feature 28 performances. Here are pictures from the best of them.

A full setlist finds Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan, who is also hosting. Lambert's 2007 performance of "Kerosene" will show the then-23-year-old singer enjoying a breakout of sorts. She was still a couple of years away from her first commercial hits, but this moment in particular is one fans need to re-live.

Bryan and Darius Rucker are the other bookend. The pair are set to collaborate on a new song in a video filmed on the grass of Nissan Stadium, CMA Fest's longtime home for four nights of sold-out concerts. With the 2020 festival canceled, this is as close as country fans will get to the football stadium. Typically there are four straight nights of concerts featuring dozens of artists, all taped for later playback on ABC.

CMA Best of Fest (8PM ET) will also feature Garth Brooks, Rascal Flatts with Little Big Town, Kenny Chesney, Kane Brown, Maren Morris and Brooks & Dunn. There will be many collaborations during this curated mix of songs old and new. Several medleys also mark the three-hour broadcast.