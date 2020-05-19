Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt + More Join ‘CMT Celebrates Our Heroes’ TV Special

Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt and others will join their country star peers in celebrating the essential workers and first responders at the forefront of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They and half a dozen other artists have been added to the lineup for the CMT Celebrates Our Heroes TV special.

Hunt and Underwood, along with Brandi Carlile, Darius Rucker, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Tim McGraw and actor Kristen Bell join previously announced guests Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini and Brothers Osborne in the lineup for the event. All artists will film their performances and special messages from home, as has become the norm for special events and late-night TV appearances during quarantine.

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes is set for June 3 at 8PM ET. The two-hour special will air in the time slot originally set aside for the 2020 CMT Music Awards ceremony, which has been pushed to Oct. 14 in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The TV special is taking the place of the 2020 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, which annually in the fall recognizes a handful of acts who made waves in country music that year.

The CMT Music Awards usually help kick off CMA Fest, a massive, four-day music festival that runs in Nashville each June. The spread of the coronavirus has, for the first time in 48 years, canceled that event for 2020.