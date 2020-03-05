Watch Live: CMT Assists American Red Cross, Nashville’s WSMV-TV With Tornado Relief Telethon

CMT, the American Red Cross and Nashville's WSMV-TV have teamed up to host a telethon to raise money for victims of the tornado that hit Nashville and Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning (March 3). The three-hour fundraising effort is set for Thursday night (March 5).

The tornado relief telethon is set for 4PM-7PM CT; it will air live from CMT's downtown Nashville studio on WSMV-TV, Nashville's NBC station, and on CMT's social media platforms. CMT host Cody Alan, WSMV personalities, music industry volunteers and others will be hosting and answering phones throughout the three hours.

All funds raised during the telethon will go to the American Red Cross' Southern Tornado and Flood Relief Program. Outside of the three-hour telethon, donations can be made at RdCrss.org/CMT.

Initial surveys reported EF-3 Tornado damage in East Nashville, Donelson and Mt. Juliet, CNN reports. Germantown and North Nashville were also hit hard, and the city saw widespread wreckage and more than 40 downed buildings.

As of Thursday morning, there were 25 state-wide fatalities. Two of those deaths happened in East Nashville: A couple in their 30s were killed as they left cocktail bar the Attaboy Lounge, where one of them was an employee. Outside of the city, however, there were more deaths: Wilson County and Benton County both reported fatalities, and Putnam County was hit especially hard.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Hands on Nashville and other organizations are also organizing donations and volunteers. Click here for more information on how you can help.