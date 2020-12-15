Coach Bohl Was Not Pleased With Cowboys’ 2020 Season [VIDEO]

A 2-4 college football season is not sitting well with University of Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl.

After concluding his seventh season in charge of the Pokes, Bohl graciously sat down for a season recap on Monday with media members.

Bohl was emotional, honest, and frank with those he talked with about the state of the Cowboy football program.

One thing was for sure coach Bohl was disappointed in how the season went for his team. He also got worked up when he found out that quarterback Levi Williams had posted on social media about receiving hate mail and death threats from fans. Watch the entire press conference and Coach Bohl’s assessment here.

Wyoming defeated Hawai’i and UNLV during the shortened 2020 season. They lost to Nevada, Colorado State, New Mexico, and Boise State. Three of the six, Hawai’i, Nevada, and Boise State, will be going to a bowl game this year.

The Cowboys averaged 219.5 yards rushing per game, which ranked second in the Mountain West Conference and No. 17 in the country. By contrast, UW averaged 153.3 passing yards per game, which ranked ninth in the MW and No. 114 in the nation. The Pokes also struggled on third down, as they converted only .303 percent of their attempts, or 27-of-89. Wyoming was 3-for-30 on third down in its last two games.

On defense, the Cowboys finished No. 19 in the country, as they allowed only 328 yards per game. That was also good for third in the MW. UW allowed 21 points per game, which is tied for 25th nationally and No. 3 in the conference. The Pokes were in the top 30 in the country in both rush defense and passing yards allowed per game.

Wyoming has delayed spring football practice until April. The Spring Game is scheduled for May 8, according to Bohl.