‘Cobra Kai’ Is Already The #1 Show on Netflix

When Netflix announced it had acquired Cobra Kai from the now-defunct YouTube Red streaming service, I wrote “it wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if the show took off in a huge way with Netflix’s algorithm and massive audience behind it.” Just days after the show’s Netflix premiere, I’ve already been proven right. Every once in a while, I’m not a total dope.

A quick glance at Netflix’s daily Top 10 lists reveals that after its first weekend on the service Cobra Kai is currently the #1 title on the entire site. That’s despite the fact that all of the episodes that are available were from YouTube Red. Some of the episodes are several years old. Of course, YouTube Red’s audience was small, while Netflix boasts tens of millions of subscribers, so the show is largely new to them. And time and again, Netflix’s core audience has proven they’re suckers for high-quality series that pluck at their nostalgic heartstrings. In that regard, Cobra Kai is a slam dunk.

Here’s the complete and current top ten movies and shows on Netflix:

Cobra Kai The Frozen Ground Lucifer Million Dollar Beach House I Am a Killer: Released Cocomelon The Umbrella Academy Bunk’d Quantum of Solace Hoops

While the 20 Cobra Kai episodes currently available on Netflix are reruns, a brand new season of the show is coming to Netflix in 2021. Expect that one to go straight to #1 as well.