The ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Trailer Is Here To Sweep the Internet

Cobra Kai never dies — and now that Cobra Kai is on Netflix, it’s just picking up steam.

After two critically acclaimed seasons on YouTube’s now-defunct YouTube Red subscription service, the show moved over to Netflix earlier this year, where the first two seasons of The Karate Kid sequel series starring William Zabka and Ralph Macchio became an instant hit — or as instant as a show that’s several years old already can be. Now the show’s first new season on Netflix is on the way, and there’s a trailer as well. Watch it below:

The official synopsis for Cobra Kai:

The arch-rivals from the legendary Karate Kid film series reunite over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Now living in the affluent hills of Encino, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) leads an enviable life with his beautiful family, while running a successful string of car dealerships throughout the valley. Meanwhile, his high school adversary, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), whose life has taken a rocky turn, seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. Their lives inevitably become intertwined and the rivalry is reignited, setting forth the next generation of “karate kids” in COBRA KAI.

Cobra Kai returns with new episodes on Netflix in January. If you haven’t tried the show yet, the first two seasons are still available for streaming on Netflix.