A Wyoming man will lose his hunting privileges nationwide after pleading guilty to illegally transporting wildlife, according to federal court records.

James Sessions of Cody, 59, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of violating the Lacey Act during a hearing Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Teresa McKee in Lander, according to court records and Wyoming U.S. Attorney spokesman Mark Trimble.

Sessions killed a wolf in British Columbia and brought it to Wyoming, Trimble said.

The Lacey Act prohibits importing, exporting, transporting, selling, acquiring or buying in interstate or foreign commerce any wildlife in violation of any law in any state or in violation of any foreign law. The maximum penalty is up to one year imprisonment and up to a $10,000 fine.

McKee handed down to Sessions a six-month jail sentence and a $1,000 fine, and suspended it if he meets these conditions:

Lose and forfeit all hunting privileges for one year, according to the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact.

Forfeit a mounted gray wolf on a base that was seized in December.

Pay $30 in court costs.

The criminal information filed in U.S. District Court in July said Sessions violated the Lacey Act in July 2014. It did not give further details about the violation.