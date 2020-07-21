7 Coffee Gadgets You Need to Perfect Your At-Home Barista Skills

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Trying to master the art of coffee at home? If you can get to your usual cafe, there are tons of options when it comes to enjoying a delicious cup of java in your own kitchen!

Single-serve style coffee makers have come a long way since their debut. Don't stop at just a regular ole cup of joe. The easy to use (and dishwasher safe!) milk frother makes preparing a cappuccino or latte a breeze.

This coffee maker accommodates even the smallest living space. Just because you're short on counter space doesn't mean you should have to forgo caffeine, and the drip tray is removable so you can fit larger mugs as well.

Looking for something a little more advanced? Bring the coffeehouse home with the Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker. Combine super-rich Coffee concentrates with hot or cold frothed milk to create delicious coffeehouse-style drinks like lattes, macchiatos and cappuccinos, or enjoy flavorful iced coffee that never tastes watered down. Brew anything from a single cup to a half carafe or a full carafe using your favorite grounds—no pods required.

It's hard to beat a coffee made from fresh ground beans. Trying buying your favorite roast in whole bean form and using this highly-recommended grinder right before you brew!

Now that you're out here grinding your own beans, time to try a french press! This one is beautiful, high-quality, and it comes with a wooden spoon, measuring spoon, milk frother, sponge cleaning brush and instruction manual.

I started making pour-over at home a few months ago after years of relying on the convenience of a pod-style coffee maker. Taking the time to make coffee in this style gives you some time to slow down and really enjoy the prep and finesse that goes into it.

Part of making pour-over coffee is a controlled water flow, and a good barista-quality gooseneck kettle like this one makes it easy to get that perfect extraction. The built-in thermometer ensures that you have the exact temperature you need every time.

