Cold Shooting Night Plagues the Pokes in Loss at Fresno State

The Wyoming Cowboys struggled shooting and lost the series finale at Fresno State, 81-61, on Monday night in California.

Wyoming saw its six-game win streak come to an end. The Pokes shot just 39 percent from the field and posted season-lows of five made 3-pointers and only six assists.

The Cowboys led by six points, 13-7, about seven minutes into the game. Over a nine-minute stretch, UW was held to five points on two field goals and a free throw. Fresno State went on a 21-5 run and took a 33-22 lead. The Bulldogs led 37-26 at halftime.

Wyoming (7-2, 1-1) trimmed the deficit to nine points several times in the second half but failed to get any closer. Fresno State’s lead ballooned to 18-points with just over four minutes left. A basket from Marcus Williams and triples by Drake Jeffries and Williams cut it to 72-61 with 2:21 left. The Bulldogs scored the final nine points for the victory.

In a release from Wyoming Athletics, head coach Jeff Linder said, “I think Fresno State had their back against the wall, and they wanted to come out and find a win and give them credit. In this league, you have to play like your backs are against the wall every game. In the first half, Fresno State did a great job defending the three-point line, but we missed some layups and free throws. We will learn from it and get better.”

Williams paced the Cowboys with 22 points and seven rebounds. Kwane Marble II scored 12 points, while Hunter Maldonado added 11 points.

Fresno State (3-3, 1-3) was led by Orlando Robinson, who scored 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. They shot 55 percent from the field and out-rebounded UW, 42-25.

Wyoming returns to action next Monday and Wednesday, Jan. 11 and 13, at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie for a two-game series versus Boise State. Next Monday’s game starts at 7 p.m. and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.