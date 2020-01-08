Cold Temps to Return to Southeast Wyoming Friday, Snow Possible

Chilly temperatures are set to return to southeast Wyoming Friday, as an arctic boundary moves into the area.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says those west of the Laramie Mountains will only see highs in the teens, while those east of the range will see highs in the 20s.

Forecasters don't think the area will see much in terms of snowfall, but they say one to two inches are possible.

They say the area could be looking at wind gusts in excess of 65 mph come this weekend.

weather.gov/cys

