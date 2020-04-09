Cold Weather, Snow Expected For SE Wyoming This Weekend

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting ''unsettled' weather starting Friday (tomorrow), with snow accumulations likely by Easter Sunday.

The agency posted this statement on its website early Thursday morning:

''An unsettled weather pattern continues for southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle. Today will be the last warm and dry day for the week before two separate systems effect the region. On Friday, as a system passes to our south, a slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms will inch into the region from the south. However, a strong cold front is in store for us with the second system, diving south into the region from the north Saturday through Sunday. Temperatures will plunge into the 20s by Sunday with widespread accumulating snow. Snow showers will taper off Monday, but the cold will remain."

