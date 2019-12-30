Cold, Windy New Year’s Eve Predicted In SE Wyoming

People planning on venturing out to ring in the New Year on Tuesday night will want to dress warmly, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Those planning on celebrating New Years Eve outside Tuesday night, here's what we're looking at in terms of wind gusts and windchill temperatures for 12AM on 1 January. Looks like a cold and windy evening with single digit windchill temperatures and breezy conditions. Dress warm and keep exposed skin covered to avoid cold related injuries. Avoid over indulgence in alcoholic beverages as alcohol makes your body lose its heat much faster, without you knowing it. Have a happy and safe New Years Eve!