Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Sons Assure Fans They’re Doing Okay

Yesterday, it was announced that married couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were tested positive for coronavirus. The two are on set in Australia for Baz Lurhman’s untitled Elvis Presley movie. Said Hanks on Instagram: “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Hanks and Wilson’s son Colin Hanks took to Twitter to share a message to fans inquiring about his parents’ status, assuring them that they’re “in good spirits”:

Taking a slightly different approach, Hanks and Wilson’s other son Chet Hanks (known by his rapper name, Chet Haze) posted a video to his Instagram saying that his parents are “fine” and “not trippin’” despite their diagnosis. He did add, however, that “they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously.”

While each son has a drastically different communication style, the message is roughly the same. Hanks and Wilson are receiving great care in Australia, and are in constant touch with the rest of their family. Both Colin and Chet are confident their parents will make a full recovery. “I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well wishes,” said Chet. “I think it’s all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love.”