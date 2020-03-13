College Rodeo Season Abbreviated

The college rodeo season in the Central Rocky Mountain Region will be reduced by three events this spring due to coronavirus concerns. According to the Casper College head coach Jhett Johnson, the Gillette College rodeo, the Eastern Wyoming College event and the Colorado State University rodeo will all be cancelled with the first spring event coming up April 17-18-19 in Casper.

The spring rodeo season was due to start in Gillette on March 20-22 with the Eastern Wyoming rodeo set for March 27-28-29. Loveland was scheduled to host the CSU rodeo on April 4,5 and 6th. The 65th annual Ropin' and Rigging Days will start the spring season and conclude with the University of Wyoming rodeo April 24,25 and 26.

The College National Finals Rodeo is still scheduled for June 14-20 at the Casper Events Center. In the Central Rocky Mountain standings, the University of Wyoming men are in first place with Casper College 2nd and Chadron State. The University of Wyoming leads the women's standings, followed by Casper College and Eastern Wyoming.