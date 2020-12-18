Collins Names Kopper As Interim Cheyenne Fire Chief

Cheyenne Mayor-Elect Patrick Collins has announced the choice of John Kopper to head Cheyenne Fire and Rescue as Interim Fire Chief.

Kopper has over 25 years of experience as a professional firefighter, including as interim Fire Chief for the Wyoming Air National Guard. He also has served as Assistant Chief of Operations, Emergency Management Superintendent, and Assistant Chief of Training for the Wyoming Air Guard. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree n Fire Science Management from Southern Illinois University, graduating with Cum Laude honors.

In the news release, Collins said “I am excited to work with the men and women of Cheyenne Fire Rescue as the incoming Mayor,” Collins stated. “I appreciate Chief Kopper being willing to bring his experience to our fire department and I look forward to the great things they will achieve working together.”

Kopper will take over the leadership of Cheyenne Fire and Rescue on an interim basis from outgoing Chief Greg Hoggatt, who has led the agency since 2017. Collins decided not to retain Hoggatt when he takes office on January 4.