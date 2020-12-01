Colorado Bow Hunter Fends Off Mountain Lion Attack

While elk hunting in Colorado earlier this fall, Trevor Brown said he kept hearing rustling in bushes behind him. His first assumption is that it was a deer or elk.

When Brown finally got up to stretch out and investigate, he found himself in a stand off with a mountain lion that was 10 feet away. The mountain lion was hissing and staring right at Brown.

While Brown carries a gun with him while bow hunting, it wasn't nearby. Instead he trusted his bow and arrow. His shot went through the mountain lion and staved off the attack — Brown said the Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigation ruled it was self-defense.

Brown was lucky he reacted as quickly and decisively as he did.

Brown shared video and a Facebook post of the incident.