Colorado Driver Crashes at 100 mph, Splits Truck in Half

A truck driver lost control of his vehicle in the mountains of Colorado, hitting a canyon wall and tearing his truck in half.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said the truck driver was traveling at speeds of 100 mph, almost running other vehicles off Highway 145 right before it crashed into a cliff-side. The truck was split in half, and became engulfed in flames.

Credit: San Miguel County Sheriff

Motorists stopped and helped put out the fire, getting the driver to safety. He was then taken by Careflight to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver has not been identified.