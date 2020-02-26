Colorado Family Gets $4,800 Tow Bill After Son Dies in Hit & Run

In 2016, Kirk Houston of Brighton was involved in a hit and run.

His 1970 Chevrolet truck, that he restored by hand, was hit by a driver allegedly under the influence of heroin. Houston was 48 and died in the crash.

The car was impounded as evidence in an ongoing investigation that took over two years. Once the case was closed, Houston's family was blindsided with a $4,800 bill from the tow lot, according to Denver Post.

The truck was the last thing that Kirk had built and it was the last place he was in, said Kirk's mother Mary. The family wants this sentimental vehicle back which they say isn't even worth nearly $4,800.

Sterling Harris, Chief Deputy Director of the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance told the Denver Post: “We sometimes don’t think about what the impact a crime like auto theft will leave on somebody. But it can leave a lot of financial impact. And when you’ve been the victim of a crime, it’s not fair for you to have that financial burden when you really did nothing wrong.”