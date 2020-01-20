Colorado Fans Upset as Luke Combs Ticket Prices Spike over $500

If you're trying to hear Luke Combs sing "Beer Never Broke My Heart" in person, what I have to say might break your heart.

Last year, Luke Combs announced a tour stop in Colorado Springs at the Broadmoor World Arena on April 19. When tickets went on sale in September, they were selling for $25. According to my friend Jeff (who barely got his tickets) the show was sold out in 4 minutes.

Now, on the ticket exchange site AXS, the cheap seats are $150 and the good seats are over $500.

One fan used a meme from a popular tv show to show his frustration:

Another fan called the prices "Kenny Chesney Prices."

In 2018 a fan tweeted at Luke Combs about extremely high concert ticket prices, not knowing that she was purchasing from a resale website.

Combs fired back sarcastically, eventually apologizing and leaving the woman two free tickets at will call:

