Colorado Guy Made This Stellar Wood Carving with his Chainsaw

Imagine you have a tree stump in your yard. You could hire someone to get rid of it or you could allow this Colorado guy to turn it into a work of art with his chainsaw.

This genius is Leub Popoff. He has a website called Hollow Log specializing in tree carving and sculpture. Watch the magic he does with his chainsaw turning a tree stump into a family of raccoons and a coyote.

He also made a stunning bobcat using his magic saw, too.

According to his website, Lueb lives in Boulder and mainly does his art on tree stumps near homes along the Colorado front range. Perhaps you could convince him to road-trip to Wyoming to work on a tree in your yard? Once you check out some of his on-site work, you might be tempted to give him a call to see if that's possible.