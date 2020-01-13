Colorado Man Arrested Near Wheatland Following 100 mph Chase

The Wyoming Highway Patrol arrested a man Sunday after a chase that reached 100 mph.

According to a WHP statement, a trooper stopped 1998 Dodge Ram on Interstate 25 for speeding. The trooper learned that the vehicle's driver, Ian J. Hadaway, had a suspended driver's license and a non-extraditable warrant out of Colorado.

When the trooper went back to the Hadaway's vehicle, he had locked the doors. Shortly after, Hadaway drove away.

The trooper chased Hadaway north on Interstate 25 at speeds reaching 100 mph. Hadaway left the interstate at Fish Creek Road in Platte County, according to the release. As Hadaway reached an unpaved portion of the road, he drove into a field and the trooper lost eyesight of Hadaway.

Platte County sheriff's deputies were able to locate Hadaway's vehicle stuck in a muddy creekbed not long after. Hadaway was still inside the vehicle and was arrested without incident.