Colorado Man to Partake in 250-Mile Wyoming Dog Sled Race

Anyone remember Eight Below? Well, a Colorado man is about to embark on a similar journey.

Okay, not really. There (hopefully) won't be any hazardous conditions or Hollywood drama, but there is a dog sled race.

Tim Thiessen, a Colorado dog sled guide, will participate in the 25th Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Race, starting on January 31 in Jackson, Wyoming.

Totaling 250 miles, the race will travel up into Idaho before heading back down to Wyoming.

According to 9News, Thiessen is a Denver native who now lives off-the-grid in the mountain town of Leadville.

There, he and his pack of dogs train for hours a day, while also taking tourists out on sled rides.

Thiessen has big hopes for the race, believing that his dogs' experience with high elevation will give him an advantage over other teams.

Good luck, pups (and Thiessen, of course).