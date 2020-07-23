Colorado Man Wanted For Dismembering His Roommates Two Dogs

In Teller County, earlier this week, authorities began searching for 30-year-old Matthew Stephen Dieringer from Pueblo.

Dieringer has been accused of beating to death his roommate's brown 7-year-old Australian Cattle Dog "Suka" and beating then dismembering his black dog "Hayoka," as reported by Out There Colorado.

The suspect remains at large and was last seen in the Manitou Springs area. He may have also dyed his hair a darker color, per the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

If you see Dieringer, call 911 and do not approach him. Anyone who has more information on this case or any other details about Dieringer’s whereabouts is asked to call Officer Trixie Hudspeth at 719-687-9652.