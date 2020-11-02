Colorado Murder Suspect Was Out on Bond in Laramie County Case

A suspect in a Windsor homicide who was arrested in his hometown of Fort Collins Friday morning had recently bonded out of the Laramie County Jail, according to court records.

Trevor Daniel George, 32, was arrested around 9 p.m. on Oct. 8 after a Wyoming trooper saw him drive a truck off the road near the intersection of U.S. 85 and Yellowstone Road, north of Cheyenne.

Troopers reportedly found a glass pipe with meth residue and 3.0 grams of meth in the truck, and when they asked George where he was going he told them he was running from zombies and that he'd stolen the truck and two guns inside the truck to protect himself.

According to an affidavit, the truck was reportedly stolen around 6:30 p.m. from Fort Collins, but the guns did not come back as stolen or missing.

On Oct. 9, the Laramie County District Attorney's Office charged George with two counts of felony theft and misdemeanor possession of meth, and his bond was set at $3,000.

George waived his Oct. 23 preliminary hearing and, despite objections by the prosecution, his bond was modified to 20 percent of $2,000, which he posted on Oct. 26.

According to the Weld County Sheriff's Office, George was arrested in Fort Collins on Oct. 30 after detectives working a homicide in the 7900 block of Crossroads Boulevard developed information connecting him to a car stolen out of Windsor.

He was booked into the Weld County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder after deliberation, among a host of others.

Monday afternoon, officials identified the homicide victim as 30-year-old Ryan Ray Rogina of Greeley.

According to CBS Denver, Rogina was babysitting when she "reportedly heard someone trying to steal a truck ... went outside and was shot."

