Colorado Parks & Wildlife Share Video of Animals Wearing Masks [WATCH]
Colorado Parks and Wildlife are making us giggle again with a video promoting the use of masks to #RecreateResponsibly.
As we continue social distancing, the requirement of wearing masks will continue as well. Specifically when you are within 6 feet of another person, including when you are enjoying the outdoors.
Here to remind us that masks are necessary are...... Colorado's wildlife.
The video starts off with a black-footed ferret wearing a Colorado mask (the one like Gov. Polis wore). Then a turkey walks toward us, followed by moose crossing a river.
