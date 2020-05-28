Colorado Parks and Wildlife are making us giggle again with a video promoting the use of masks to #RecreateResponsibly.

As we continue social distancing, the requirement of wearing masks will continue as well. Specifically when you are within 6 feet of another person, including when you are enjoying the outdoors.

Here to remind us that masks are necessary are...... Colorado's wildlife.

The video starts off with a black-footed ferret wearing a Colorado mask (the one like Gov. Polis wore). Then a turkey walks toward us, followed by moose crossing a river.