Colorado Police Officer Arrested For Posting Nude Photos Online

A Colorado police officer has been arrested after allegedly posting nude photos of a woman on social media according to CBS Denver.

Jacob Carley, a patrol officer for the Manitou Springs Police Department, was arrested on Tuesday by the Colorado Springs Police Department for alleged misdemeanor harassment.

Getty Images

A woman who is an acquaintance of Carley, states that he had posted numerous imaged of her on his Tumblr page. She states the photos were only sent to him and meant to be private and never gave Carley permission to post the photos.

Carley was advised in court on Wednesday and posted a $2,000 bond. He is being charged for posting a private image for harassment which is a class 3 misdemeanor.

Jacob Carley has been sentenced to probation in two assault cases in Northern Colorado in 2013 and 2015. Carley violated the terms of probation three times in each case and avoided jail time.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Source: CBS Denver