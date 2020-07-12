Colorado Resident Reports Kangaroo on the Loose

A Colorado resident out walking their dog made a worrisome call to 911 last week (July 9) after he allegedly saw a kangaroo in the neighborhood.

The Pueblo Police Department are reporting that officers responded to call of a kangaroo on the loose at 3:45 a.m. in a area in southern Colorado, east of City Park near Goodnight and Newman.

Pueblo Police, Fire and AMR responded to search for the animal but came up empty handed. Authorities reached out to the zoo and they did a headcount confirming all the kangaroos were accounted for.

This could be one of two things.

1. A runaway wallaby named "surprise" who continues to elude wildlife officials

2. Deer standing up on their hind legs that the Pueblo Police Department points out "kind of look like kangaroos".

Source: Pueblo Police Department