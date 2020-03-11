Colorado State University is following in the footsteps of their rival and cancelling in-person classes due to the coronavirus.

However, while CU's cancellation is for the entire semester, CSU's is only effective until April 10, at which time the situation will be reevaluated.

According to The Rocky Mountain Collegian, the change will begin on March 25. The school's spring break has also been extended by two days to March 24.

The campus itself will remain open, with buildings such as The CSU Health Network, residence halls, dining halls, The Lory Student Center, Student Rec Center, Morgan Library, and more maintaining normal hours.

On and off campus events involving 20 or more people are suspended until April 10.

While the decision to cancel in-person classes was not made until today, CSU professors have been preparing to make the move to online classes since last week after receiving a notification from the university.

"We have no knowledge of any cases of COVID-19 associated either with our residence halls or with the university more broadly," said CSU President Joyce McConnell in a press release. "Nevertheless, as you know, we are in daily consultation with public health officials at local, state, and national levels and following their science-based guidance."

The Denver Post reports that Colorado College is also switching to online classes until April 15.

Currently, there are 33 presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in Colorado. More information about CSU's decision can be found here.