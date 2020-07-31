Colorado Teacher’s Video About Prepping Classroom Goes Viral

A 5th-grade teacher in Colorado Springs has gotten national attention for her video showing her frustration and sadness as the new school year approaches.

I caught this on Good Morning America's feed and clicked on it not knowing it was a teacher from Colorado.

Katie O'Connor teachers at Odyssey Elementary School in Colorado Springs. She recently posted a video talking about, and showing, what she and other teachers at her school (and around most of the country, I presume) are dealing with in regards to bringing students back into the classroom.

I can't imagine how frustrating it must be. As a teacher, you want to be that person who is open and makes the kids feel comfortable. None of this sounds 'open' or 'comfortable.'

Good luck, to all the teachers, students and parents this year.