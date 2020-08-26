Colorado Woman Killed in Scooter Crash in Southeast Wyoming

A 34-year-old Colorado woman is dead after crashing her scooter in Guernsey, Wyoming.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, in front of Crazy Tony's.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Katrina Damian was driving west on W. Whalen Street when she attempted to turn left into the parking lot, missed the driveway entrance, hit the curb and lost control of her scooter.

Damian, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the scooter and died from her injuries.

The patrol says it was clear and the street was dry at the time of the crash.

