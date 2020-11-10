Colorado Woman Missing for 6 Months: What We Know

Six months have passed since 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew disappeared from her Chaffee County home on Mother's Day (May 10).

Despite rampant social media speculation and multiple searches, the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has revealed little about the case; however, law enforcement has not stopped investigating.

"We thank you, our community, for your assistance, concern and patience," said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze in a Tuesday (November 10) press release. "To preserve the integrity of this investigation, we cannot reveal all we have learned nor all that we are doing, but we understand your frustration in wanting this case resolved quickly."

In light of this recent update, here is what we currently know about the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew:

May 10th, 2020

a neighbor reports Suzanne as missing, after she allegedly failed to return home from a bike ride

CCSO immediately launches a high-scale search

May 14th, 2020

the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) begin aiding in the search

May 15th, 2020

authorities launch a massive search near County Road 225 and Highway 50

an unidentified personal item, rumored to be a bicycle, of Suzanne's is found

Barry Morphew, Suzanne's husband, and a family friend offer up a $200,000 reward for information leading to her safe return

May 17th, 2020

Barry releases a video pleading for Suzanne's safe return, and implies that she has been kidnapped

CBS4 reports that Barry was out of town when Suzanne disappeared

authorities ask Chaffee County residents to save security camera footage from May 8 to May 12

the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Dive Rescue Team searches nearby bodies of water

May 20th, 2020

authorities reveal that investigators are cordoning off the Morphew residence

May 22nd, 2020

authorities begin searching a residential property in east Salida, noting that the property owner is cooperative and not connected with the search

May 24th, 2020

authorities conclude the search of the property, revealing that no evidence relating to Suzanne was found

May 26th, 2020

The Denver Post reveals that authorities have released the Morphew residence back to the family

June 10th, 2020

authorities conduct a community-wide canvas of Chaffee County together more information about the case

July 9th, 2020

authorities return to the Morphew residence to search for more clues

August 11th, 2020

CCSO hands out missing person flyers to Chaffee County residents

an unidentified family member tells FOX21 that they believe Barry is manipulating the investigation

August 20th, 2020

Barry tells FOX21 that he is devastated by Suzanne's disappearance, and blames CCSO for mishandling the investigation

August 30th, 2020

Andrew Moorman, Suzanne's brother, reveals that he is planning a massive independent search for his sister

September 2nd 2020

Jeff Puckett, Barry's co-worker, questions Barry's alibi to the DailyMail.com, stating that Barry left a hotel room smelling like chlorine on the day Suzanne disappeared

September 10th, 2020

Morgan Gentile, another co-worker of Barry's, confirms Puckett's statements to FOX21

Cassidy Cordova, a third co-worker, defends Barry to FOX21, calling the rumors against him "blasphemous"

September 11th, 2020

authorities reveal that investigators will be supporting Moorman's search efforts

September 24th, 2020

Moorman's independent search for Suzanne begins

September 25th, 2020

Moorman tells FOX31 that Barry refused to let him search the Morphew residence

CCSO reveals that items found during the search are not likely related to the Morphew case

September 28th, 2020

CCSO debunks rumors that human remains had been found in the search for Suzanne

October 2nd, 2020

Moorman tells Dr. Phil that he believes Barry killed his sister

October 5th, 2020

the Morphew residence is put up for sale, and listed on Zillow as a "stunning mountain home"

October 7th, 2020

Barry tells CBS4 that he believes someone abducted Suzanne, and that he thinks she is still alive

October 29th, 2020

FOX21 confirms that a private dive team, Adventures with Purpose, will conduct a water search for Suzanne

November 1st, 2020

Adventures with Purpose provides an update on their search, but no confirmed evidence is found

Now, CCSO is asking those who have interacted with Suzanne on Facebook, Instagram, Voxer, Facetime, or WhatsApp to come forward with any information they may have, revealing in the Tuesday release that Suzanne often connected with friends and loved ones via social media.

"To those who may be fearful to come forward, they can reach out anonymously. Once investigators know your concerns, they can address them," read the release. "Although the winter months are approaching, the task force assembled to investigate Suzanne Morphew's disappearance continues to move forward and will conduct additional searches and other casework."

If you have any information regarding this case, please call the designated tip line at (719) 312-7530.