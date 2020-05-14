Colorado’s Seven Peaks Festival Cancelled

Dierks Bentley's festival in the mountains of Colorado has been cancelled.

The Chaffee County Times is reporting that Jim Reid, the Seven Peaks festivals organizer, called county commissioner Keith Baker to tell him the show was not happening. There's no word on if the festival will return to Buena Vista, Colorado next year.

Baker said this to the Chaffee County Times:

The decision has more to do with conditions in the music festival industry and Live Nation business considerations than any current Chaffee County policies. Festivals are being canceled all over the place and the industry buzz is shows may not resume until sometime next year."

As of Friday Morning, the festival and Live Nation hasn't released any details for refunds. We will update this as soon as we hear something.

Also cancelled in Buena Vista are CKS Paddlefest, the Campout for the Cause Music and Yoga Festival and the Rapids & Grass Beer and Music Festival.

Source: Chaffee County Times