Columbus Day Closure to Impact Early Voting, Registration

Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee is reminding voters that in-person early voting and registration won't be available on Monday, Oct. 12, due to the closure of the Laramie County Governmental Complex for Columbus Day.

"(These) services will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 13," said Lee. "Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday."

Lee says the last day people can register in advance of the Nov. 3 general election without immediately casting their vote is Monday, Oct. 19.

"After that date, Wyoming’s 'same day' registration law kicks in and new registrants must immediately cast a ballot after being registered at the early voting site or at a vote center on election day," she said.

The last day for early voting in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex is Monday, Nov. 2.

