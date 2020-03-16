The Cheyenne Comea Shelter says it is opening up dinner to families who may be struggling.

The shelter posted this statement on its Facebook page on Sunday:

''With the recent announcement regarding all Cheyenne schools being closed, we would like to remind folks that COMEA is open for dinner daily at 6pm. If you and your family worry that you may struggle to make ends meet, consider joining us for dinner. Also, we have a good supply of soups and other canned foods that we are willing to share so children won’t go without. Please contact Robin or Scott for details.''