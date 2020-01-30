COMEA Shelter Hosts 2nd Annual Tacos & Tequila Fundraiser

Cheyenne's COMEA Shelter is holding it's second annual Tacos and Tequila fundraiser on February 22, 2020. Plans are for an evening of music, silent and live auctions, tequila tasting and a taco buffet. All proceeds benefit those in our community who are experiencing homelessness.

“This event is so important to us and we are so excited about the overwhelming community support,”COMEA Executive Director Robin Bocanegra said in a statement. “We enjoy bringing people together to support the shelter and can’t wait to see the turnout this year!”

The event will start at 5:30 PM on February 22, at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center (204 W Fox Farm Rd - map) in Cheyenne, Wyoming. You can buy tickets here.

COMEA, which stands for Cooperative Ministry for Emergency Assistance, began its mission in Cheyenne in 1982. They provide a safe, secure and temporary shelter to men, women, and children who are homeless. They also offer housing services, free meals, case management, and limited transportation assistance for anyone who is homeless or at high risk for homelessness in Laramie County.

If you would like to volunteer or make a donation, contact the shelter at 307-632-3174 or visit comeashelter.org.

The COMEA House and Resource Center is located at 1504 Stinson Avenue in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

