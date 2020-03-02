Comedian Demetri Martin to Perform at the University of Wyoming

Comedian Demetri Martin is set to perform at the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences auditorium Monday, March 9. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8:30 p.m. This show is part of his Wandering Mind tour.

Tickets will be$10 for the public, $8 for UW faculty and staff, and $5 for students. Seating tickets for the first two rows are available for $20. The event is hosted by UW’s 7220 Entertainment.

Demetri Martin is a stand-up comedian, artist, writer, and director. He has released three stand up comedy albums and has four-hour-long stand up comedy specials, which includes his latest Netflix special, "The Overthinker." He has also created and starred in his Comedy Central television series, "Important Things With Demetri Martin." He has several books, including "This Is a Book" and "Point Your Face at This," both of which are New York Times bestsellers. He recently released a book titled "If It's Not Funny It's Art," which features a collection of his original drawings.

To purchase tickets to the show, please follow the link here, or calling (307) 766-6666.