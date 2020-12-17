The First Images of ‘Coming 2 America’ Are Here

It’s really real. More than 30 years after the original film, Coming to America is finally getting a sequel.

It’s called Coming 2 America (ha) and it once again stars Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, reprising their roles as Zamundan prince Akeem and his trusted friend Semmi — plus assorted other roles much like the original film, which was directed by John Landis and remains one of the most beloved of Murphy’s career. The sequel is directed by Craig Brewer, who previously directed Murphy in Dolemite Is My Name.

Although originally intended for theatrical release, Coming 2 America was recently acquired by Amazon for distribution on its Prime Video streaming service and today they unveiled the first batch of pictures from the movie, including shots of Murphy and Hall as Akeem and Semmi, plus shots of James Earl Jones as the King of Zamunda, along with shots of that old barber shop from the original film. Take a look:

It definitely looks like a Coming to America sequel. Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Coming 2 America premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. We can’t wait to watch it while enjoying some McDowell’s hamburgers.