Commercial Truck Driver Dies In Crash Near Laramie

A commercial truck driver was killed in a crash west of Laramie on Monday.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 32-year-old Dallas resident Justin H. Henderson was driving eastbound on Interstate 80 when he failed to negotiate a left curve. Henderson's truck reportedly left the roadway before he overcorrected, which caused the truck to overturn.

The crash happened near milepost 305.

Driver inattention and fatigue are being looked at as possible contributing factors to the crash.

It marks the 22nd fatality on Wyoming's highways for 2020. That's compared to 50 at the same point last year.