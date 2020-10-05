It’s been about two months since activity began for the fall sports season for prep student-athletes around the state.

For the most part, things have gone well, but many around Wyoming are aware of some COVID-19 complications here and there.

The Wyoming High School Activities Association Board of Directors held their first meeting of the 2020-21 school year last week in Casper.

WyoPreps’ David Settle spoke with WHSAA Commissioner Ron Laird by phone to catch up on the first couple of months of the school year and see how things are from Commissioner Laird’s perspective.

Laird spoke about how he’s been pleased with how schools have responded with all things related to COVID-19, how the first two state culminating events went, preparing for basketball and wrestling with a rescheduling meeting, but also realizing there are challenges ahead with trying to figure out what’s going to happen with the sport of indoor track. Commissioner Laird also touched the format for regional and state volleyball, motions passed by the Board of Directors, how no talk of reclassification’s come about but, it’s probably coming, and more in the interview at the top of this story.

The board passed on first reading proposals for Nordic and Alpine Skiing that will allow student-athletes to compete in up to four races independent of the high school season.

They passed, on final reading, a motion that requires student-athletes to earn six points to qualify for the Nordic Skiing state meet. They can earn one point by starting a WHSAA regular-season race.

The board defeated a motion to allow basketball teams to participate in four tournaments in a season.

They approved Pinedale High School’s request to field an indoor track program.

The rescheduling meeting for basketball, wrestling, and boys’ swimming & diving will be on Tuesday, Oct. 6, in Casper.

Another meeting will have the WHSAA meeting with Spirit Coaches to determine what will happen with the State Spirit Competition. That will be on Monday, Oct. 12.

The State Marching Band Competition will be a virtual event. It is set for Saturday, Oct. 17. Bands will submit a video of their performance and will be evaluated in the same areas as previous festivals. The results will be released on Oct. 17.

As for other activities, such as Music, FBLA, DECA, SkillsUSA, and others, they will hold events virtually in the fall, while still looking at options for the spring.

The next Board of Directors Meeting has been moved to Nov. 10 and 11 due to the extension of state volleyball. Also, the statewide scheduling meeting on Nov. 17 and 18 has been canceled.