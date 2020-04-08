Commissioner Ron Laird Explains the WHSAA’s Difficult Decision

The Wyoming High School Activities Association made the very tough choice to cancel all high school spring sports on Tuesday.

WyoPreps visited by phone with WHSAA Commissioner Ron Laird, who admitted the decision wasn't easy. He spoke about all the factors that played a role in the decision by the WHSAA Board of Directors, including the feedback they received after surveying the schools. Laird stated that they looked at all this uncertainty with the pandemic and balancing the protection of the kids and fans. He knew there would be criticism when they made the decision, but it will help schools with their plans for moving forward.

Courtesy: WHSAA

Laird also said discussions have begun to start planning ahead for the start of the fall sports seasons.

You can listen to the full conversation David Settle of WyoPreps had with the WHSAA Commissioner:

One item the WHSAA Board of Directors will take up is deciding what to do with Cheyenne's two-year bid to host the state soccer championships. The Capital City was scheduled to host in 2020 and 2021, but Laird indicated there will be conversations about sliding that back to 2021 and 2022 in upcoming meetings since there will not be an event this year with this cancellation.