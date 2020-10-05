Community Paint By Numbers Mural In Downtown Cheyenne

Go ahead and bust out those paint brushes, dig deep for your inner Picasso/Da Vinci/Van Gogh and let's paint with the Downtown Development Authority(DDA) for more fun this weekend!

Saturday between 10am and 3pm make your way in the alley behind Flippers for some painting fun. Here is some info from Downtown Cheyenne.

We couldn't let fall arrive without one last outdoor event for our community! Join us next Saturday, October 10th in the alley behind Flippers (between Central & Capitol/17th & Lincolnway) from 10:00am - 3:00pm for a Community Paint By Numbers Event! Artist Larisa Dudnikov will have an amazing piece sketched on the wall for the community to paint together! We'll provide the supplies, you provide the talent! Bring your friends, bring your neighbors, and bring your friend's neighbors to be a part of an amazing project for downtown! Flippers Family Arcade Cheyenne will also be offering lunch specials (2 hot dog combos for $8, $2 icees and $1.50 hot chocolate depending on which way the weather goes) to add to the best day ever! As an added bonus, we will be auctioning off the picnic tables that have been painted by local artists in the Community Pocket Park at 2:00pm. If you are interested in making one of these amazing tables your own, make sure to be present at 2:00pm!

The murals in Cheyenne are becoming a great part of our culture and I can't wait to see the work that's going to come out of this fun event on Saturday.