Compared to All the State Capitals to Live In, Cheyenne is…Okay

A list comparing the state capitals to live in for all 50 states was released and Cheyenne made a pretty...okay appearance.

WalletHub recently ranked the state capitals to live in for all 50 states and as it turns out, Cheyenne finished right in the middle with a ranking of 26th overall. Right in the meaty part of the curve. Not showing off, not falling behind. Then again, I just quoted George Costanza from Seinfeld, so maybe it's a little behind.

Some of the key factors that determined the ranking were affordability, economic well-being, quality of education & health, and quality of life. Cheyenne ended up finishing 7th in affordability, but also 43rd in quality of life.

Austin, TX finished at the top of the list while relatively nearby Denver, CO came in 4th. Denver also finished 2nd in economic well-being and 3rd in quality of life.

But hey, 26th is nothing to scoff at. That's 24 states we finished ahead of. Charleston, WV and Trenton, NJ finished 49th and 50th overall, so it seems safe to say that we'll have bragging rights on those two for awhile, as well as all the others we finished ahead of. We're doing okay, Cheyenne!