Congrats Wyoming! We’re Not One of the Fattest States in the U.S.

Beyond the immediate health problems that face our country with the pandemic, it's no secret that the U.S. has a problem with obesity. So where exactly does Wyoming fall when it comes to that issue?

It seems that Wyoming doesn't rank anywhere near the most obese states in the U.S. But more on that in just a second. It's actually quite troubling that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for adults over the age of 20, more than 7 in 10 adults are either obese or overweight. Yikes! That's disturbing.

Luckily for Wyoming, we're nowhere near the top of the list of most obese states. In fact, we finished as the 31st obese state in the union. Okay, so maybe finishing a little bit more than halfway on the list isn't the greatest accomplishment ever, but conversely on that list, we'd be in the top 20 most skinny and/or fit states, however you'd want to say it...'healthier', there I fixed it. That's not too shabby, right? We'll take it.

To determine the most obese states, WalletHub researched data pertaining to the share of obese and overweight population, sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents, obesity related heath-care costs, etc.

In terms of states that are the most obese, several southern states finished at or near the top of the list. It could have something to do with all that southern food they're always bragging about. Anyway, the top states for obesity are as follows: 1) West Virginia, 2) Mississippi, 3) Arkansas, 4) Kentucky, 5) Tennessee.

Our neighbors to the south in Colorado showed up at 49th on the list (which also included Washington, D.C.) so there's others in our region doing their part to stay on the healthy side of things as well. Only Utah (the least obese) and Hawaii beat them out.

But look at Wyoming at 31st overall. We ranked relatively well on this list, so let's all go enjoy a nice buffet. Just kidding, unless you really want to. It just shows that we're doing a decent job of taking care of ourselves, but it definitely could be a lot better. Not just for us, but for everyone! Take care of yourselves, Wyoming!