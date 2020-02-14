Constitutional Amendment To Expand Medicaid Filed In Wyoming Leg.

A proposed constitutional amendment to expand the Medicaid program has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature.

You can read House Joint Resolution 7 here. The resolution calls on both houses of the legislature to vote in favor of a constitutional amendment to expand the Medicaid program in Wyoming to cover those making up tom 138 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

It is sponsored by Casper Rep. Republican Pat Sweeney, with a bipartisan group of co-sponsors.

If 2/3 of both the Wyoming House and Senate support the measure, it could then be submitted to Wyoming voters in the November General Election.

Bills to expand Medicaid have been proposed in the Wyoming Legislature for years, at one point earning the support of then-governor Matt Mead. All have failed to win final approval, however.