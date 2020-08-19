Construction to Begin Tomorrow on New Roundabout in Cheyenne

Construction on the new roundabout behind Frontier Mall will get underway tomorrow, the City of Cheyenne announced Wednesday.

Construction Engineer Sam Berta says Prairie Avenue will be closed between the Lowe's entrance and Cutoff Road, and Frontier Mall Drive will be closed between Prairie Avenue and Dell Range Boulevard.

"Business owners in the area have been contacted about road closures due to construction," Berta said in a press release. "Business access will be maintained for the duration of this closure."

Berta says construction will run through November 2020, weather permitting.

​​