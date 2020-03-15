Schools within Converse County School District No. 2 will not open as usual Monday.

Instead, officials plan to keep them closed for three weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, per the recommendation from Governor Mark Gordon and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow released Sunday afternoon.

The district said the closure will last until April 5.

"We will continue to work with local, county, and state agencies to monitor COVID-19 developments throughout this three-week period, with the goal of getting students back to classrooms as soon as safely possible," the district said in announcing the closure.

Among other districts following suit are Natrona County, Laramie County No. 1 and Fremont County No. 24.