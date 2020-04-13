Cooking At Home: The One Good Thing About The Coronavirus Lock Down

I consider myself to be decent cook. With some dishes, I might even call myself an expect, but often times, my daily tasks take too much out of me to go home and cook and prepare a four-course meal. Now that COVID-19 has a lot of businesses closed, I no longer have that excuse.

Now I'll be 100% clear, I can't wait for all this coronavirus garbage to be over, so we can all get back to regular life, but I am thankful for the extra time with my family and being forced to cook more. Since social distancing first begin, I have managed to lose 10 lbs, but it's not because I'm eating any less. It's because I'm eating a lot healthier and that's because I'm not eating out as often. I've also almost completely cut out fast food.

I've been watching more cooking shows, whether on TV or YouTube and I've also been actively finding a plethora of new recipes. Here are a few of my recent favorites.