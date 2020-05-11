Cool Cloudy Monday In SE Wyoming, Warmer Later In The Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the cool, wet weather being seen in southeast Wyoming will take a warmer turn for the rest of the week.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

A cloudy and cool day is in store for the Nebraska Panhandle and areas in Southeast Wyoming along and east of the Laramie Range. Temperatures will only reach the 40s for these areas while Albany and Carbon Counties in Wyoming will warm up into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Scattered showers will develop by this afternoon and will continue on through the early evening. For the remainder of the week, warmer weather is expected with temperatures warming up into the 60s and possibly 70s. Scattered thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday afternoon and then again later on in the week.